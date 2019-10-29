Naruto Teases Epic Jiraiya vs Urashiki Battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc has been a slower burn thus far as Boruto and Sasuke have found themselves in the Hidden Leaf Village of the past. But while Boruto was having fun meeting the younger versions of his father, his mother, and the other Genin of the village, there was also the looming threat that Urashiki Otsutsuki would be arriving in a few more days. Well that time came at the end of the latest episode of the series, and it seems this will be leading to a big battle between Urashiki, Boruto, Jiraiya and Sasuke.

The preview for Episode 131 of the series teases that the young Naruto will be captured by Urashiki, and this means that Jiraiya will be teaming up with the more knowledgeable of the situation Boruto and Sasuke in order to get him back.

Episode 131 of the series is titled “The Power of the Nine Tails,” and is described as such, “Urashiki is Back! Boruto, Sasuke and Jiraiya try to rescue Naruto from Urashiki’s clutches but the Nine Tails chakra gets out of control. Boruto manages to catch up to Urashiki but witnesses something disturbing?!” This team up between the three will be great to see, even if Sasuke is lacking the chakra to really make an impact in the fight.

But hopefully this will be made up with Jiraiya’s presence, and the promise of seeing the pervy sage in action again after all this time sure is enticing. It’s why the time travel arc has been such a big hit with fans so far, and there’s also the matter of how well he’ll work with Boruto. With Jiraiya being as wise and powerful as he is, he might even catch onto Boruto and Sasuke being from the future! But there’s no telling just how this fight will shake up as Naruto seems to awaken his full Nine Tailed form!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.