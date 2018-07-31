‘Boruto’ Finally Reveals the Fate of this ‘Naruto’ Hero

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has wrapped the super popular Chunin Exams arc, and one question has been bugging fans. What happened to Killer Bee? Is he alive? Yes, actually!

In the latest episode of the series, Killer Bee was confirmed to have returned to the Hidden Cloud Village safe and sound despite how dark it looked for him after Momoshiki’s assault.

Before Momoshiki and Kinshiki began their assault on Naruto and the Chunin Exams, they came to earth in search of the Tailed Beasts. This brought them to Killer Bee and his Eight-Tails first, and the fight that ensued proved just how dangerous Momoshiki was.

Despite Killer Bee’s best efforts and power, he was overwhelmed by Momoshiki and his condition itself was never quite clarified in the series because Naruto and the others were soon hit with their own turmoil from Momoshiki’s attacks. It took all sorts of crazy combinations of strength with a dream team of Naruto, Sasuke, the Kage, and Boruto to finally take down Momoshiki in the end so it’s no mystery as to why Killer Bee was taken down so easily.

But since his status wasn’t confirmed yet, fans were worried that Killer Bee had did unceremoniously from the attack in order to quickly raise the stakes. Luckily, Shikamaru confirmed Killer Bee indeed is alive and fans can breathe easier.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.