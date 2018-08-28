‘Naruto’ Promo Reveals New ‘Boruto’ Characters

Naruto has no shortage of characters, and Boruto is only making its roster even bigger. The sequel isn’t afraid to introduce more ninja, and it seems a slew of villains are going to prove that fact soon.

Recently, a new promo for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live, and it revealed a series of new characters coming to the show. To celebrate a new arc, four characters will be joining the anime, and you can check them out below.

As you can see, the ninja seem to be part of a group, but fans know little about them now. Well, save for the fact that they wear matching capes.

New characters for the upcoming Boruto arc pic.twitter.com/qToYNbggOY — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 24, 2018

According to the advert, the four characters are named after minerals. It turns out their names are Kakō (Granite), Kirara (Mica), Sekiei (Quartz), and Kokuyō (Obsidian). So, here is to hoping the group have some sort of earth-style jutsu.

The promo also revealed the arc will focus on Mitsuki, and fans are eager to see how the Team 7 member will factor into the arc. The character has become a fan-favorite, and his last arc featuring Orochimaru was a welcome aside. It seems this new story will revisit the Ryuchi Cave where fans saw Mitsuki train as a child, so it seems these new characters might have a connection to the ninja’s past. And, if that is the case, Orochimaru may have a vested interest in getting rid of the villains before they can interfere with his son.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.