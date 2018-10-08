‘Naruto’: ‘Boruto’ Releases New Opening, Ending

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is knee deep within a mysterious new arc surrounding the equally as mysterious Mitsuki, and it has debuted a new opening and ending theme sequence that definitely amps up fans for the future.

The new opening theme is titled, “[Lonely Go!],” and is performed by Brian the Sun. It can be seen in the video above. The new ending theme,”Polaris,” is performed by Hitorie and can be seen in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new opening theme certainly excited fans with its debut since it shows off many flashy scenes. There’s a glimpse into Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki’s lonely upbringings, cute parental moments from characters like Sasuke, and even features a return of the new Sand Ninja trio.

To cap this all off, Boruto and the others even battle with a huge ice monster that not only temporarily freezes Boruto, but forces Boruto to activate more of his mysterious power in order to free himself. The last arc of the series made sure to emphasize how Boruto was going to get a newer focus as he comes into his own adventures, and the newest opening theme sequence is more illustrative of this than ever.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.

The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did. But now even more fans will see it as the series has changed its time slot once again, now airing on Sundays.