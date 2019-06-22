Naruto Releases Official Boruto Recap For Newcomers

With the long history developed for the hidden leaf village of Konoha in both the Naruto and Boruto series, it’s no surprise that fans both old and new may need a “refresher”. Spanning three series in the form of Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the story first followed the nine-tailed fox linked ninja as he attempted to make a name for himself in his village. Eventually passing the baton to his son Boruto, the creators decided that now was as good a time as any to remind fans of what’s been happening.

Twitter User OrganicDinosaur released the primer that examines the village of Konoha as well as the new technological threat in the form of KARA:

Here’s another quick translation for the fluffy re-cap that was included in WSJ #28. It’s the BORUKURA bonus page that was included alongside Boruto CH.35. Let’s all look forward to all the new developments in VJump~~ pic.twitter.com/7llS58HLRm — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) June 8, 2019

In the original Naruto series, the main terrorist organization was the Akatsuki, a group of ninja who attempted to dominate the world by taking the power of the “jinchuuriki”. The Jinchuuriki, including Naruto, were ninja that had the spirits of the “Tailed Beasts” held within themselves. The Akatsuki included Sasuke’s older brother, Itachi, and several other rogue ninja with different power sets, all of them deadly.

The new terrorist organization, KARA, operates somewhat similarly to the Akatsuki, with their motives currently being a mystery. Much like the initial Naruto villains, KARA are looking to capture Boruto, though they seem to have a fascination with “curse marks”. As Naruto fans may recall, curses were the “bread and butter” of series villain, Orochimaru, who used forbidden jutsus to attempt to overtake Sasuke’s body and continue his streak of immortality.

KARA’s ultimate goals are still up in the air, but this primer will certainly give readers old and new the information they need in order to stay afloat with the adventures of Boruto.

What do you think of this refresher for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? How does KARA stack up against the Akatsuki so far to you? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter to talk all things comics and anime.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.