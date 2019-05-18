Naruto References In Samurai 8 Detailed

Masashi Kisomoto didn’t just create the world of Naruto, he successfully created a worthy continuation of the initial generation in Naruto Shippuden and then a popular sequel in the form of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. To follow up on the world of the ninja, Kisomoto has decided to enter the world of the samurai with Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru. With the creator responsible for both worlds, its no surprise that influences from Naruto would find their way into Samurai 8.

Twitter User WritePictures created an extremely detailed thread, diagnosing the similarities between the two popular Shonen series and events taking place specifically in Samurai 8:

The series itself isn’t drawn by the original creator, rather its drawn by an assistant on Naruto for nine years in the form of Akira Okubo. While Okubo is drawing the panels in Samurai 8, Kishimoto is still providing the artist with detailed thumbnails for him to work on. This fact is apparent in one of the opening fights found in the series as the duel between samurai holds an energy and technique similar to that seen in battles between Naruto and other ninja in his series.

The artwork itself of Samurai 8 is noticeably similar to that of Naruto, with the characters arguably being able to exist in that world if placed side by side. Even in the origins of the world set forth in this new series’ introduction, you can see various symbols and character designs that could easily be spotted in the fourth ninja world war. The spirit animals of Samurai 8 for example bare a striking resemble to those of the tailed beasts found in Naruto that share the bodies of the Jinchuuriki of the series (aka Naruto and eight other ninja in that world).

Written by Kishimoto and illustrated by Akira Okubo, the official synopsis for Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru reads as such:

“The galaxy is headed towards the end of its existence: It can’t withstand any longer than for another century. A Samurai was given the mission to try and save all of the scattered planets and their respective inhabitants by finding ‘Pandora’s Box’. The God of Warriors, Fudo Myo-o, sealed a secret that will save the entire world inside of ‘Pandora’s Box’. In order to open it, someone will need to find the seven keys first. Hachimaru, a feeble boy who’s required medical assistance since birth, might just be one of them!”

How do you feel about Samurai 8 so far? Can you see how it reflects the style and themes created by Naruto?