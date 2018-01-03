‘Boruto’ Just Brought Back One Of Sasuke’s Signature Moves

When it comes to jutsu, Sasuke Uchiha is a veritable beast. Not only does the ninja have original techniques of his own, but his Sharingan has allowed him to steal dozens of other attacks over the years. However, there is one jutsu which Sasuke is known for, and his daughter just proved she can use it.

After all, what good is an Uchiha if they cannot use the Great Fireball Technique?

In the latest chapter of Boruto, fans followed Team 7 as they charged after their endangered teacher. Konohamaru was ambushed on a dangerous mission, leaving Boruto’s squad to stage a rescue. When Team 7 arrived on the scene, they had to battle a group of robotic ninjas, and it was there Sarada showed off her Fire Release for the first time.

At first, Sarada took after her mother by unleashing some powerful chakra-infused kicks to the robots. Sakura Haruno would have been proud to see her daughter follow after Tsunade, and then Sarada made her father’s clan rejoice. The girl sent a massive Katon attack towards the robots, but the move was less-than-helpful in the long run. It turns out the robots were able to absorb elemental attacks, so they simply spit the Katon technique back at the team.

Whoops?

If you don’t know what the Great Fireball Technique is, then you have not been paying close attention to Sasuke. The jutsu is one of the first ones the character learned, and it was taught to Sasuke by his father. Within the Uchiha Clan, the fire jutsu was seen as a coming-of-age rite which ninjas had to learn, so it became closely attached to the family. Kakashi even said the Uchihas created the jutsu long ago, and it is used almost exclusively by the family in Naruto.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

