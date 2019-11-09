Stunning Naruto Animation Highlights The Power Of Itachi

One of the scariest characters in the early days of Naruto was Sasuke Uchiha’s brother, Itachi. Managing to murder every member of the Uchiha Clan, Itachi was the focal point of Sasuke’s anger and desire for revenge as he did anything necessary to gain power. In their first encounter since the massacre, Itachi easily defeated his brother, telling Sasuke to grow stronger if he wanted a chance to beat him. Now, one fan has created a seriously amazing animation that shows off some of Itachi’s best moves and proves just why this Akatsuki member was always such a threat to the land of Konoha.

Reddit User BrknSergio shared this amazing cosplay/animation combo that perfectly demonstrates the Sharingan of Itachi, along with the high flying moves that the member of the Akatsuki would employ when he was fighting against whatever enemy happened to get in his way as he attempted to steal all the tailed beasts of the world:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans of the franchise know, Itachi eventually lost his one on one battle with his brother Sasuke in the sequel of Naruto: Shippuden. Of course, all was not as it seemed as Itachi’s motivations were actually revealed and he believed he murdered his clan for altruistic reasons. Itachi could never bring himself to killing his brother, ultimately allowing Sasuke to gain the power of the Mangekyo Sharingan, the next level of eye powers that spawn a whole new style of genjutsu.

Itachi’s powers were essentially transferred over to his brother, with Sasuke eventually having another drag out, hard hitting battle against Naruto to end the anime series proper, making way for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that would follow a brand new class of ninja. Sasuke has since mellowed out and settled down with Sakura, the two having a daughter of their own named Sarada who is currently a part of the legendary Team 7.

What do you think of this stunning Itachi animation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twittter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.