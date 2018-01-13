Naruto Just Taught His Son One Dire Lesson On ‘Boruto’

Team 7 just got their first mission on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and as many fans expected, Boruto was taking it much lighter than he should have. His blase attitude seems to have continued into the new arc despite seemingly getting passed it during the Ninja Academy graduation.

Seeing this attitude, however, Boruto’s dad Naruto steps in and teaches the young ninja a much needed lesson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When getting the details of his next mission, helping a village that’s being attacked by a neighboring village, Boruto thinks it’ll be a “piece of cake” but Naruto brings him back down to Earth. He states that even a low rank mission is still a mission and that taking it lightly would get them “burned.”

Also he emphasizes how important teamwork is for their mission, and despite this, Boruto still thinks he can accomplish much of it for himself. Despite his stern tone, he is indeed worried for Boruto’s safety. He and Shikamaru share a moment where they both worry over the safety over their sons.

Boruto even confides in his mother and asks about her first mission, and Hinata reveals how different times are as well. She cautions Boruto when she mentions that “excitement” wasn’t a feeling she felt when she started her first mission during a time of war. Which further emphasizes how lightly Boruto has been taking ninja stuff lately. Though Boruto fans are hoping he snaps out of this mentality soon as the stakes are raised very quickly later in the episode.

Episode 40 teases the beginning of the next major arc of the series, which will set up the Chuunin Exams, which was a plot first covered in Boruto: Naruto the Movie and later on in the manga run of the series. Although the new Team 7 finds themselves in their first deadly mission, it will soon lead to even more treacherous predicaments.

The core of the arc follows Boruto as he goes through a dilemma during the Chuunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.