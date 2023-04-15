Naruto's Next Video Game Details Original Boruto Story

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might have placed its anime adaptation on hiatus for now, but the shonen franchise will return with both a "Part 2" and four new episodes of the original Naruto series. Luckily, the anime won't be the only place where stories featuring Boruto Uzumaki will be told as the next entry in the shonen's video game series will have an original story of its own. Later this year, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will arrive and create a brand new story focusing on the son of the Seventh Hokage.

Not only will the next game feature the return of the "Naruto Boruto universe", but it will also bring in some characters and transformations that had yet to make their way to consoles and/or personal computers. Storm Connections will feature the Seventh Hokage wielding his ultimate transformation, Baryon Mode, while also giving us a recent take on Sasuke Uchiha from the latest series in his aesthetic labeled "Supporting Kage". With the description for the original story focused on Boruto, it would seem that one of the Uchihas' most deadly techniques is being turned against the Hidden Leaf Village, which could cause some serious problems for the ninja world.

Naruto x Boruto Original Story

The official description for the story hints at a "crimson Susanoo", the armored jutsu that the Uchiha have been able to employ in their battles. Here's the official breakdown of the upcoming original video game tale, "Boruto will star as the main character in this story! A kunai is pointed at Boruto...and a crimson Susanoo blocks his way!! Stay tuned for more details about what lies in store for our hero!"

Plus, here's a sneak peek of the original Special Story Mode with Boruto as the main character!



What awaits Boruto as he faces down kunai and an imposing red Susanoo?



Stay tuned for more details!#NSC pic.twitter.com/HSnyTckHaP — Naruto Video Games (@Narutovideogame) April 14, 2023

The Ultimate Ninja Storm fighting game series has been the biggest focusing on the Hidden Leaf Village, with the first entry arriving in 2008. Over the years, with the manga and anime stories fleshing out the shonen universe and giving anime fans plenty more when it came to new characters and transformations that were a part of the ninja world. Thus, the game series was able to expand in kind and will continue to do so with the upcoming entry.

What do you think of this original story for the upcoming Ultimate Ninja Storm game? Do you think an Uchiha is responsible for this new crimson Susanoo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.