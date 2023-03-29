Naruto: Boruto Writer Addresses the Anime's Midseries Finale

Naruto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime sequel has officially brought its run to an end for now with the midseries finale, and the writer behind the anime has opened up about Part 1's ending while we all wait for Part 2 of the Boruto anime to hit screens! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations started its adaptation of the Code Invasion Arc with the surprising announcement that when the arc came to an end, the Boruto anime itself would be ending as well. But it was announced shortly after that the anime would be returning with a Part 2 in the future.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 294 officially brought Part 1 of the anime's run to its grand finale, and quite a lot went down and even more was set up for the future of the Boruto anime franchise. It has yet to be revealed when the Boruto anime will actually return for Part 2, so those behind the scenes of production on it are likely feeling just as many emotions about Boruto's ending as fans are. As the writer behind the anime took to Twitter after the Boruto midseries finale, it's a bittersweet goodbye:

Naruto: Boruto's Writer Talks About Part 1's Finale

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime writer Masaya Honda shared this bittersweet farewell with Naruto anime fans, "Thank you for watching BORUTO Part 1. Today, the ending song 'See you again' touched my heart even more. I would like to quote a line from the lyrics because it fits my feelings right now. If you want to say goodbye, I'll add 'see you again.' See you someday!" As fans watched the anime come to an end, some big teases were dropped for the future.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has announced that Part 2 of the anime is now in production, but has yet to announce when the new episodes will release. There was no release window given either, so it could be quite a long time before fans get to see the next major era of the anime. With the Boruto manga not that far ahead in terms of the canon's events, by the time the anime returns there will likely be plenty more for the Boruto anime to adapt fully.

What did you think of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' big finale? What are you hoping to see in Boruto Part 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!