Romantic Naruto Cosplay Imagines Sasuke, Sakura’s Wedding

Naruto fans may not be into the series for its romance, but the shonen has dabbled with love more than once. Over the years, the series has made a slew of couples who’ve raised their own children by the time Boruto rolls in. With fans rallying behind their favorite couples, it is no surprise cosplayers have started bringing those ships to life, and one fan did a beautiful job for a favorite pair.

Taking to Twitter, a cosplayer who goes by @steakpresident posted two photos of an adorable wedding shoot they did… as Sakura Haruno.

“I posted the other pics from this SasuSaku wedding shoot a long time ago but forgot about these! I loved how he framed them,” the fan wrote.

I posted the other pics from this SasuSaku wedding shoot a long time ago but forgot about these! I loved how he framed them! 🌸💕 📸: euseph (insta) pic.twitter.com/QMdGKGHAnZ — Miss 🥩 (@steakpresident) August 8, 2019

As you can see above, both these photos are downright adorable. One shows Sakura up close with her white veil covering most of her body. With pink hair let down over their shoulders, the cosplayer is stunning in a strapless wedding gown with long white gloves. The look is topped off by some pink flowers, and Sasuke looks just as dashing.

A second photo featuring the pair shows how Sasuke might look dressed for a wedding. The Uchiha heir is dressed in an all black suit, and his hair has no bits sticking up in the back. Clearly, both of these looks would suit a modern-day version of the couple, and this Naruto cosplay proves Sasuke and Sakura are meant to be together no matter the timeline.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.