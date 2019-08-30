Custom Naruto Funko Focuses on Reanimated Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha, the long thought dead founder of the Uchiha Clan, became one of the biggest villains toward the tail end of Naruto: Shippuden. After being brought back to “life” by Orochimaru, the leader of the Uchiha managed to give himself complete life again thanks to the power of the Rinnegan. Though he was eventually defeated, Madara became one of the most deadly villains that the combined ninja of the world faced off. One fan decided to create a custom Funko Pop to celebrate the insanely powerful ninja.

Reddit User IGVinylAlchemist shared this custom figurine that shows off Madara’s mastery of both the Sharingan, his clan’s bloodline technique that Sasuke also wields, and the Rinnegan, that is an even more powerful eye technique which he can wield to dangerous effect:

Pound for pound, there probably wasn’t a more powerful ninja when all was said and done than Madara. The antagonistic leader of the Uchiha Clan, wielding both eye techniques, could perform some insanely powerful techniques, such as unleashing a giant meteor that would come crashing into the earth to defeat any opponents standing in his way. At one point, Madara even manages to access the chakra that fills the world and attain one of the most powerful transformations that has ever been accessed in the universe of Naruto.

Aside from Madara’s appearance, powers, and influence on the series as a whole, one of the most memorable things that the Uchiha’s appearance brought about was his amazing fight that he had with Gai. Gai, the teacher to Rock Lee, had to unleash all the gates and found himself permenantly paralyzed in his attempt to bring down the notorious Uchiha. While we may have lost a fully powered Gai for the rest of the franchise, he sure did go out in a blaze of glory.

What do you think of this custom Funko Pop that brings back the resurrected Madara Uchiha? What other Naruto characters would you like to see as a figure that has yet to get a Funko of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.