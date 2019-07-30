Naruto Cosplayer Takes Gaara to Next Level with Lots of Sand

Cosplaying can be as easy or hard as you would like. Depending on how seriously you take the hobby, you can throw on some quick casual looks or spend more than six months perfecting an outfit. When it comes to anime fans, hardcore cosplayers tend to follow the latter timeline, but it pays off.

Don’t think so? Well, you will need to tell that to one cosplayer who just gave Naruto‘s Gaara his best look yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a fan known as Letterb0omb took to Reddit to share their Gaara cosplay. The look, which can be seen above, is impressive to say the least. The cosplayer said they wanted to try doing new makeup for Gaara, so they tried to replicate the ninja’s cracked skin appearance.

If you look close, the fan used special FX makeup to bring these cracks to life. A series of dark lines provide the cracked earth outlines, but things get bloody from there. Raw skin and blood is replicated with various red paints, and the whole thing is topped off with sand. Any skin-safe adhesive could keep the sand stuck on for this look, and it brings the entire Gaara cosplay to the next level.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the cosplay costume is top notch. All of the fabrics used to replicated Gaara’s post-timeskip outfit are spot on, and the cosplayer nailed their styled wig. The only thing needed to complete the Gaara look is his forehead tattoo, and Letterb0omb perfectly placed the kanji mark. So if you are ever needing inspiration for a Gaara cosplay, then look no further; It will be hard to top this look… even if it does get sand in your ninja sandals.

So, what do you make of this impressive Naruto cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.