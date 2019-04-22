Official ‘Naruto’ Art Imagines Naruto’s Jounin Uniformed Look

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto is still a popular series as fans currently experience the sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and are anxiously awaiting Kishimoto’s next project. Kishimoto’s illustrations were some of the major reasons fans are still in love with this action series, and the creator often used the title pages for each chapter to explore some “what if” situations fans never got to see in the official series.

One such “what if” image revealed what it would look like if Naruto officially rose through the ranks and became a Chunin and Jounin. It turns out he’d have a uniform much like the others, but his personality still comes out in full. It’s resurfaced online, and you can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This particular illustrations imagines a different world in which Naruto was promoted beyond his Genin moniker, and is on a difficult to mission to assassinate what is most likely a dangerous foe. This particular image comes from the title page of Naruto Chapter 96, “The Unexpected Visitor!” and this was a chapter taking place far before the time jump of the series. It’s the chapter in which Gaara “visits” an injured Rock Lee in the hospital following the Chunin Exams, so Kishimoto clearly had an image for where he wanted to take Naruto in the story even back then.

Naruto never officially became a Jounin or Chunin in the series, and his current position as Hokage means that he does not have to use this uniform any time soon. So this will be the only way fans will see Naruto in the famous ninja getup, and may be one of the few times fans actually see the rambunctious character be stealthy for once.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!