Impressive Fan-Video Brings Naruto’s Kakashi Into The Real World

Kakashi Hatake has been one of the most complex, long running characters in the Naruto franchise. Having a big role in all three series, Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the one eyed sensei has taught more ninjas than he can count in the land of the hidden village of Konoha. Now, one fan has created an amazing fan animation that takes Kakashi out of his usual surroundings and drops him right into our world to show off some of his “sick skills” and dance moves, with a splash of ninjutsu for good measure.

Reddit User BrknSergio shared the video that shows a dancer intermingled with Kakashi to demonstrate the amazing moves from both the real life figure and his Konoha counterpart:

Kakashi has been really busy in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series, first attempting to heal his friend Gai by taking him to various hot springs during the “Konoha Shinden” arc, and then recently attempting to assist Team 25 after encountering a tiny version of himself. Still, the sixth Hokage moves forward and has continued by acting as a temporary teacher for Boruto at one point and working for the village of Konoha in nearly every capacity.

Kakashi’s moves are some of the most spectacular in the series, with his final fight against Tobi/Obito being heralded as one of the best hand to hand combat scenes for fans. While being able to rely on the Sharingan, Kakashi also has decades of experience at his disposal and created the Chidori attack, that he has passed onto Sasuke Uchiha and used to win a fight or two in his life. Kakashi is one of the most popular characters to be found in the world of Konoha and it will be interesting to see where his journeys take him as the Boruto series runs into the future.

What do you think of this real life animation showing off Kakashi’s stable of moves? What’s your favorite move that this ninja teacher has up his sleeve? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter to talk all things comics, anime, and ninjas!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.