UFC Star Shows Off Their Flashy Naruto Lamborghini

Anime fans will go to all sorts of lengths to rep their fandom, but some will go further than others. While there are fans who are fine with cosplaying, others will go so far as to dedicate their homes to the anime. And if you happen to be a UFC heavyweight champion, then you’ll drop some serious money to get a Naruto Lamborghini.

Taking to Instagram, Naruto fans gave their props to Israel Adesanya after the UFC star showed off his new car. The athlete showed off his Lamborghini which he ended up naming Kurama.

“Overcompensating,” Adesanya shared before introducing the world to Kurama on social media.

“The chakra this beast possesses is waaay too much for most to handle. I am the jinchuriki that has been cursed to have him sealed within me. I’m not lucky, I’m blessed.”

For those unfamiliar with the UFC fighter, Adesanya is a well-known fan of Naruto. The star is the current UFC Middleweight Champion and hails from Nigeria. Living in New Zealand, Adesanya was introduced to anime well before he became famous, and Naruto is a favorite of his. In the past, the star has done various celebrations in the ring themed around Naruto, and he’s become a favorite with anime lovers. Now, it seems Adesanya has taken his love for Naruto to the next level, and he spared no expense doing so. After all, brand-new Lamborghinis can cost up to $500,000 before add-ons, and that is more money than even the Hokage can fathom.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.