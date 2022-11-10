Naruto Teases a Major Boruto Update at Jump Festa

Jump Festa is arguably the biggest event for Shonen franchises of the year, with this year's convention set to reveal some major news for the likes of My Hero Academia, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more. Unsurprisingly, the Naruto franchise will also have a role to play as it continues releasing new stories under its sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the animation studio responsible for the television series, Studio Pierrot, is hinting at some major news that will arrive as part of this anime event taking place this December.

Studio Pierrot is quite busy this fall anime season, not just by supplying new episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which continues to release installments on an almost weekly basis, but also with the return of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War. Much like Studio BONES, which is currently working on both My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100 this fall anime season, Pierrot is juggling two major franchises but has so far proved that it can excel when it comes to both bringing the Hidden Leaf Village and the Soul Reapers to life on a weekly basis. While an official anime crossover between the two Shonen franchises hasn't been confirmed by any stretch of the imagination, stranger things have happened.

A New Naruto?

Pierrot is set to attend this year's Jump Festa, and is touting "new series information", along with a twentieth anniversary, potentially meaning that the Hidden Leaf Village is set to grow a little bit bigger as the anime adaptation tells unique stories at present that differ from what we've seen in the manga:

Studio Pierrot manufacturer’s booth at JumpFesta 2022 lists ‘new series information’ for Boruto to be revealed at the event, as well as a Naruto 20th anniversary photo location corner. pic.twitter.com/hIUUxy9BqA — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 5, 2022

Since new animation was used to celebrate Naruto's twentieth anniversary, some Shonen fans have been clamoring for a rebooted series that would re-tell the Seventh Hokage's story with new animation. Certainly, with Pierrot giving Bleach a wild makeover thanks to the arrival of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, there is evidence that the animation studio could successfully give a fresh coat of paint to the early episodes that arrived on the small screen decades prior.

Do you think that a new Naruto series will be announced this December? Would you like to see a Naruto reboot or an entirely new anime series arrive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.