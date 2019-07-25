New Naruto Stage Play Brings Konoha’s Heroes To Life In New Poster

Naruto is arguably the most popular ninja franchise in existence, anime or no. With an absolute ton of anime episodes and manga volumes following the ninjas within the village of the Hidden Leaf Village, Konoha, and beyond, its no wonder that a stage play would be made in Japan to celebrate the popular shonen. With the success of the stage play’s first outing, a second installment will soon be released in order to follow the young ninjas path through the sequel series, Naruto: Shippuden. A new poster shows the live action actors in all their glory.

Crunchyroll shared the new poster on their official Twitter Account, portraying the live action actors who will be bringing Naruto and a few of his ninja brethern to life on the stage:

This upcoming stage play will actually be a “re-run” of the second installment, returning to the stage thanks to fanfare to bring the events of “Live Spectacle Naruto: Akatsuki no Shirabe/Song of the Akatsuki” back for one more run. Though it will only be playing in Japan, it will be playing from October of this year through December at the following locations:

The show will officially start at Mielparque Osaka Hall in Osaka from October 25th to November 4th, followed by the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Tokyo from November 8th to November 10th, and Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from November 15th to December 1st. From the footage we’ve managed to see of the stageplay, the outing takes the events and actions from Naruto: Shippuden and also adds a few catchy tunes to the proceedings having characters such as Itachi and Orochimaru belting a few tunes. Needless to say, we can only cross our fingers that this spectacle manages to make its way to the west one day!

Will you be making the trip to Japan to catch the return of the second Naruto stage play live? What other Naruto characters would you like to see appear that aren’t featured in this poster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Konoha!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.