Naruto Fights Sasuke In This Gorgeous Fan-Animated Short

It is a tale as old as time itself, isn’t it? The never-ending grudge between Naruto and Sasuke is one fans know well. The pair have been rivals as long as they’ve been friends, and they have the scars to prove it. Thanks to one fan, their relationship is being explored in a new video, and it is a gorgeous one to watch.

Over on Twitter, a fan posted a fan-video made by Obrian Bennie. The clip, which can be found below, shows off an original fight between Sasuke and Naruto that will get fans hyped.

That is, until Naruto takes a big fall. For one, it seems like Sasuke is the big winner of this fan-film.

As you can see, the video begins with Sasuke and Naruto facing off one-on-one. They are both powered up in their Naruto: Shippuden forms as both of them wield a weapon. Naruto taps into his Bijuu power before charging at Sasuke, and the gorgeous clip details their tense fight. The fast-paced clip is fluid with stunning animation, and fans admit they’re loving the eye tracking which Bennie adds in.

This fan-reel reminds fans of the best bits of Naruto which are the fights. The shonen series has featured some intense battles, and its biggest ones are always given a special animation treatment. Earlier in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans got a taste of this when Naruto and Sasuke had an extended fight with Momoshiki Otsutsuki. Now, it is just a matter of time before the sequel dips into some high-end animation again, and this reel has got fans more eager for that comeback than ever before.

So, what do you make of this fan-made Naruto film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

