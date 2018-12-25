‘Naruto’ Sets Off A Major Village Coup

Naruto has a long history of discord with its Hidden Villages, but it seems one is doing pretty poorly these days. This time, however, the Hidden Rock village is not battling an outside threat.

No, as it turns out, the Hidden Rock is going against itself with a nasty coup.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fueled a major conflict that has got the Hidden Rock in knots. Not only has a sect of clone-making terrorists been pinned to the city, but one of its former Kage has sided with the group. Blinded by his past grief, Onoki will do what it takes to make clone ninjas, but the group he put his power behind has now taken over the Hidden Rock.

Boruto confirms Ku and his gang of terrorists have put the Hidden Rock in danger with their coup plans. The organization managed to hold back the acting Tsuchikage as Kurotsuchi was ambushed by the baddies. Now, Onoki is siding himself with Ku given his close ties with the man. However, a later fight would see Onoki begin questioning his support when the organization refused to here his commands, leaving Boruto to inform the former Kage that the Fabrications are operating under their own orders now.

With the Hidden Rock in danger, the balance of the ninja world is at stake once more. It has been made quite clear that the Hidden Leaf cannot move against the city without declaring a war of sorts, but there is hope yet. After all, a slew of unauthorized Leaf genin are being held in the Hidden Village, and Boruto seems ready to end this coup much like he did in the Hidden Mist before.

So, do you think Boruto will be able to smooth out this conflict? Or will Onoki come to his senses? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.