Naruto: Shippuden Cosplay Recreates Famous Uchiha Scene

The relationship between Sasuke Uchiha and his murdering brother Itachi is one of the bloodiest, and most tragic, bonds in the franchise of Naruto. With Itachi killing the entirety of the Uchiha Clan, Sasuke was set into motion on a path of vengeance that consumed the entirety of his life until the conclusion of Naruto: Shippuden. Even following the final battle between Sasuke and Itachi, the former continued on a path of revenge for some time. Now, two cosplayers have managed to recreate one of the saddest moments between these two siblings, amazingly bringing this tragic scene to life.

These Reddit User Siblings shared their amazing duet cosplay that recreates the final moments that were shared between the Itachi brothers, with the older sibling giving a final goodbye to Sasuke before he succumbed to his injuries and passed this mortal coil:

Sasuke Uchiha started off as a part of Team 7, trying to learn the best methods of ninjutsu in order to eventually deliver a killing blow to his brother. With Itachi joining the murderous gang known as the Akatsuki, their final battle took place in the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden. While Sasuke went under the wing of Orochimaru, the sinister snake sorcerer, Team 7 continued to search for their friend, hoping to save him from his self imposed exile and quest for blood.

Sasuke did eventually gain his revenge, killing his brother and taking his eyes in order to amplify his Sharingan powers and continue finding those who were responsible for the death of the Uchiha Clan. Naruto: Shippuden ended with Naruto and Sasuke facing off against each other one last time, with the conclusion of the battle setting Sasuke on a path where he realized that a life in Konoha was the best path for him to take.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.