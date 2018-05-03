Exclusive: NCT 127 Opens Up About Their Secrets, Favorite Foods, and Bromance

When it comes to K-pop, there are some idol groups out there you just have to know. Bands like BTS are burning up the international stage these days, and other all-star groups like NCT 127 are climbing up on that list. Right now, the award-winning group is winding down promotions its latest project NCT 2018 while NCT 127 prepares for a series of upcoming shows in the US. So, it isn’t hard to imagine how busy its members are.

Still, the men of NCT 127 are never too busy for fans, and ComicBook is here to bring you an exclusive interview the boys did with Young Hollywood during their recent trip to Los Angeles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the Young Hollywood studios got a bit crowded when NCT 127 stopped by for a special interview. The group came in to talk about their packed KCON schedule this summer, and all nine of the idols answered fan-questions along the way.

To kick things off, each of the boys were asked if they could share a random fact about themselves which fans may not know, but the question was harder to answer than anyone expected. The boys all agreed they’re pretty open with fans, so they don’t keep a lot of secrets from their fanbase.

However, when asked which member they’d like to trade places with, NCT 127 had a lot more to say. Haechan was the first to offer up an answer as the youngest member said he wanted to step into Johnny’s shoes. “I want Johnny because he [speaks] English very well and he’s very tall,” the idol admitted.

The interview also checked in on the group’s diet, and it seems there’s a unit in the band known for their foodie leanings. According to Johnny, he and Doyung are known as the biggest eaters in the NCT 127 family.

“We have our eaters. Like, our ‘We Eat A Lot’ club,” Johnny explains. “There’s Doyung and then there’s me.”

So, what are they eating when they come to the US? According to Jaehyun, they really like eating hamburgers when they visit Los Angeles and indulge in as many trips to In N’ Out as possible.

To wrap up the chat, NCT 127 answered a few fan-questions, and the group was asked whether they’d pick to travel forward or backwards in time. Taeil got everyone emotional when the singer said he’d like to go back in time to when he was young so he could find the rest of the NCT 127 members. They boys might have trained at SM Entertainment together for years, but Taeil admits he would like to have been childhood friends with all his group members, so he’d want to make that dream a reality.

If you want to check out NCT 127 for yourself, then you can listen to the group on streaming services like Spotify and iTunes. NCT 127 will also be heading to KCON NY this summer when the event kicks off on June 23. Tickets for the concert will go live on May 11 via Ticketmaster, so you can start making plans to see the group’s electrifying live stage now!

Are you a fan of NCT 127? Do you have any plans to see them this summer at KCON? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!