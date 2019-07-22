Kitty Cats Meet Neon Genesis Evangelion in this Viral Commercial

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most prolific anime of all time, and has left a lasting impression on many fans over the years. The psychological drama of the series and emotional turmoil helped set it apart from other mecha anime of the time, but the franchise has had an interesting second life outside of the events of the original series. The franchise has seen several merchandise collaborations over the years depicting the series’ characters in unexpected ways, but the latest collaboration has gone viral for being the strangest yet.

PONOS’ mobile game, Nyanko Daisenso, is having a special collaboration with Neon Genesis Evangelion featuring the series’ characters as adorable kitty cats and the commercials for the strange crossover have gone viral for their sheer absurdity.

Both commercials hilariously take the series’ opening theme, “Cruel Angel’s Thesis” and replaces all the sounds with “Nya.” Along with this, characters and enemies are hilariously morphed into adorable cat forms and prompt a hilariously off putting clash between the two franchises. The Neon Genesis Evangelion and Nyanko Daisenso collaboration is running from July 18th to August 1st in Japan, and will even feature official merchandise with these adorable makeovers too.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is at a much bigger stage than ever these days thanks to the recent worldwide streaming release of the series on Netflix. Although the franchise has never quite gone away completely, it’s experiencing a resurgence thanks to this streaming release and the upcoming debut of its fourth film, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 in 2020. Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

