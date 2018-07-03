DC Comics’ Jim Lee Stuns With ‘Evangelion’ Sketch

When you think DC Comics, Neon Genesis Evangelion is not the first thing that comes to mind. Guys like Batman and the Flash might pop up, but Jim Lee isn’t always thinking about those superheroes. Sometimes, he saves space for girls like Asuka Sohryu and finds time to jot them down.

Over on Twitter, Lee made anime fans plenty excited when he shared his take on Neon Genesis Evangelion‘s best girl. As you can see below, the artist drew an aged-up version of Asuka in her iconic plugsuit from the anime.

So, who is going to take the bullet to color this sleek masterpiece?

As you can see, Asuka looks gorgeous in this black-and-white piece. The artwork sees the heroine posing with a hand behind her loose hair. The plugsuit Asuka is rocking looks painstakingly detailed compared to her anime counterpart, and her features are highlighted just as well. After all, Asuka has some seriously pouty lips in this drawing, and Lee gave her some fierce eyebrows to match.

If you are a fan of this comic makeover, then you should know this isn’t the first time Lee has done one. Not long ago, the artist had fans doing a double-take when he drew a detailed sketch of Son Goku going Super Saiyan. The iconic character looked good enough to put Superman to shame, and Dragon Ball fans were living for the sudden gift.

For those who don’t know about Lee, you will definitely know the series he’s worked on. The Korean-American artist got his start with Marvel Comics in the late-1980s and became known for his part on Uncanny X-Men. Later on, Lee went on to co-found Images Comics before turning to DC Comics later on in his career. Most recently, Lee has provided work on Dark Days, Suicide Squad, The Immortal Men, and more. Oh, and it looks like Lee can now add Dragon Ball to that list as well.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth‘s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

