Netflix Reveals Neon Genesis Evangelion’s New English Dub Cast

When Netflix announced they had acquired the license for the prolific mecha anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, they were quite secretive about the release of the English dub of the series. Many fans’ first experiences with the series had an English dub produced by the now defunct ADV Films, and were wondering if the cast would be replaced for the new release. This was later confirmed to be the case, and now that the series is available for streaming on Netflix as of this writing, the full, updated English dub cast has been revealed.

Netflix usually keeps mum about which actors are recruited for their English dub productions, and this case was no different. It’s sort of why we didn’t get a full cast until its debut. The new English dub cast for Neon Genesis Evangelion is as follows:

Shinji – Casey Mongillo

Misato – Carrie Keranen

Asuka – Stephanie McKeon

Rei – Ryan Bartley

Kaworu – Clifford Chaplin

Gendoh – Ray Chase

Ritsuko – Erica Lindbeck

Fuyutsuki – JP Karliak

Kensuke – Ben Diskin

Kaji – Greg Chun

Tohji – Johnny Yong Bosch

Additional Voices – Christine Cabanos, Billy Kametz, Daniel MK Cohen, Julie Bersani

Fan reactions have been mixed with the series’ new English dub on Netflix for a bevy of reasons, but with the series just debuting it’s going to be a while before a final consensus of the series’ new English dub cast is made. For those wanting to check out the re-dub of the series, Netflix is streaming the 26 episode original series and the films Death and Rebirth and The End of Evangelion.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.