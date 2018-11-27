Anime

Fans Can’t Believe ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is Coming to Netflix

Neon Genesis Evangelion has been trapped in a licensing limbo since 2009, when original license […]

By

Neon Genesis Evangelion has been trapped in a licensing limbo since 2009, when original license holder ADV Films shut down, and thus the only way to experience the series legally was to find older, scattered home video releases.

But Netflix shocked anime fans when they revealed that they have licensed Neon Genesis Evangelion for a release on their service next Spring, and fans don’t know how to feel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there are still many questions as to the nature of Netflix’s new licensing deal for the series such as whether or not the English dub featured in the ADV Films would be included, fans are excited that they will soon be able to stream not only the original 26 episode anime series, but the follow up films Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and The End of Evangelion as well.

With such a huge announcement, fans all over are excited to see the series in one legal piece again and they are just as excited for a whole new generation of fans to experience the series for the first time. Evangelion is a crucial, and influential anime series for a number of reasons, but it’s been especially prominent in the Internet age.

It’s one of the most popular go-to anime for hilarious memes and jokes, and the prospect of a whole new wave of hilarious jokes and references is just too exciting to pass up. Read on to find out what fans are feeling about the series coming to Netflix, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

Netflix describes Neon Genesis Evangelion as such, “A.D. 2015. Tokyo 3 is under attack by powerful creatures known as the Angels. The protagonist, Shinji Ikari, is chosen to pilot the Humanoid Decisive Weapon Evangelion — the only way for humanity to fight against the Angels. The battle for the fate of humanity starts now. What exactly are the Angels? What fate awaits the young pilots and humanity itself?”

The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth‘s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

Gotta Revive A Classic Meme for This One

Trauma for a New Gen

We’ve Got a Job to Do

Something Was Missing!

New AMVs for a New Gen

Best Girl Wars Begin Anew

It’s Meme Time

Stone Cold Facts

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts