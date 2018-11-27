Fans Can’t Believe ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is Coming to Netflix

Neon Genesis Evangelion has been trapped in a licensing limbo since 2009, when original license holder ADV Films shut down, and thus the only way to experience the series legally was to find older, scattered home video releases.

But Netflix shocked anime fans when they revealed that they have licensed Neon Genesis Evangelion for a release on their service next Spring, and fans don’t know how to feel.

While there are still many questions as to the nature of Netflix’s new licensing deal for the series such as whether or not the English dub featured in the ADV Films would be included, fans are excited that they will soon be able to stream not only the original 26 episode anime series, but the follow up films Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and The End of Evangelion as well.

With such a huge announcement, fans all over are excited to see the series in one legal piece again and they are just as excited for a whole new generation of fans to experience the series for the first time. Evangelion is a crucial, and influential anime series for a number of reasons, but it’s been especially prominent in the Internet age.

It’s one of the most popular go-to anime for hilarious memes and jokes, and the prospect of a whole new wave of hilarious jokes and references is just too exciting to pass up. Read on to find out what fans are feeling about the series coming to Netflix, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

Netflix describes Neon Genesis Evangelion as such, “A.D. 2015. Tokyo 3 is under attack by powerful creatures known as the Angels. The protagonist, Shinji Ikari, is chosen to pilot the Humanoid Decisive Weapon Evangelion — the only way for humanity to fight against the Angels. The battle for the fate of humanity starts now. What exactly are the Angels? What fate awaits the young pilots and humanity itself?”

The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth‘s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

Gotta Revive A Classic Meme for This One

netflix got the WHAT pic.twitter.com/l1LauknGT2 — BooDoo (@BooDooPerson) November 27, 2018

Trauma for a New Gen

It’s heartwarming to know that a new generation will be traumatized all over again https://t.co/DZOZLbEy3j — chris person (@Papapishu) November 27, 2018

We’ve Got a Job to Do

If Evangelion coming to Netflix doesn’t bring a new wave of A Cruel Angels’s Thesis memes… I will be disappointed in the entire internet. — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) November 27, 2018

Something Was Missing!

me: “hmm, something’s wrong with that eva on netflix trailer”

20 year old folder full of midis: “I gotchu fam” pic.twitter.com/na83S3PRGm — austin walker (@austin_walker) November 27, 2018

New AMVs for a New Gen

Netflix PLEASE bring back Windows Movie Maker too so a whole new generation of Evangelion fans can experience it as intended: with Linkin Park songs in the background — Kyle C. (@Levit0) November 27, 2018

Best Girl Wars Begin Anew

Evangelion is going onto Netflix in 2019 and

Oh god

A whole new generation will be introduced to the biggest divide of all time in anime fandom

TRANSCENDING HISTORY AND THE WORLD, A TALE OF SOULS AND ROBOTS, ETERNALLY RETOLD

REI VERSUS ASUKA

WHO IS EVANGELION’S BEST GIRL? pic.twitter.com/xM9S9vlEG3 — Walt (@_watsu) November 27, 2018

It’s Meme Time

optimal moment to invest in evangelion memes pic.twitter.com/LTxZXD8Ajg — Lil’ Jagras (@ink_dino) November 27, 2018

Stone Cold Facts