Netflix Announces Major New Anime Deal

Netflix made a pledge several years ago to invest in anime, and the streaming service hasn't slipped once in honoring that promise. From top-tier licenses to original productions, Netflix has done all sorts of things with anime to date. And now, it seems the service has struck a massive new deal with Nippon TV to bring fans some beloved classics.

The update comes from Nippon TV and Netflix as a press release detailing the deal just went live. It turns out the anime distributor is partnering with Netflix to bring 13 titles to the latter's catalog. And yes, the rumors are true! The deal includes Berserk circa 1997, Monster, Nana, and more. For a full list of titles coming, you can check out the list below:

Hunter x Hunter (2011)



Ouran High School Host Club



Claymore



Death Note



Death Note: Relight 1 (Death Note Relight – Visions of a God)



Death Note: Relight 2 (Death Note Relight 2 – L's Successors)



From Me to You



From Me to You 2nd Season



1997 Berserk



Parasyte -the maxim-



NANA



Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!



Monster



Following the announcement, Nippon TV celebrated the deal with a statement to fans. "Given the tremendous success of Old Enough! around the world, coupled with our drama series and entertainment shows streaming to large audiences in Asia, we are truly honored to be announcing this new deal with Netflix for some of our most beloved anime series in our catalog," it reads.

"For many years, anime has been a driving force at Nippon TV where we have been producing hit anime titles such as HUNTER X HUNTER, DEATH NOTE, and many more. With anime continuing to surge in popularity around the world, the timing could not be better for this exciting partnership with Netflix. I have no doubt anime fans will be talking about these titles the world over."

These additions are definite gains for Netflix's anime catalog, and the service only continues to grow in that regard. Of course, there are other streaming services turning to anime these days, and we're not talking about Crunchyroll or HIDIVE. Other general services like Disney+ and Amazon Prime are investing in anime these days as well, so Netflix will want to hype this massive Nippon TV deal if it wants to stand apart.

What do you make of this massive new Netflix deal? Which of these series would you like to binge ASAP? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN