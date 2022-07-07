Netflix Challenges Sanrio with Cute Original Series Reveal

Netflix is at it again with some help from Japan. Over the years, the streaming service has borrowed from dozens and dozens of Japanese IPs to make original titles, and this new project will be no different. After all, Rilakkuma is getting a cute series on Netflix this fall, and it will bring the bear to the most magical of places.

As you can see below, Netflix has announced Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure is in the works. The stop-motion series will go live this fall on August 25th stateside. And of course, fans of all things kawaii will want to tune into this series.

any exciting plans for summer? Rilakkuma is going to the theme park! Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure coming to Netflix on August 25! 🧸🐥 pic.twitter.com/Q05gJijiNT — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 1, 2022

Of course, this is not the first time Netflix has teamed up with the Japanese teddy. Back in April 2019, Rilakkuma and Kaoru debuted to welcome reviews. This new theme park series seems to be a spin-off of the original Rilakkuma title. But if you aren't caught up with the first series, don't sweat it! This sequel seems to be an episodic spin-off, so fans new and old should be able to slip into its storyline whenever they'd like.

Now, if you are not familiar with Rilakkuma, the character is one of the biggest mascots from Japan that doesn't hail from Sanrio. The company San-X made the cute bear under Aki Kondo's watch, and the character has since become a global star. And thanks to Netflix, their popularity is only going to grow stateside with help from Rilakkuma's new series!

