Netflix’s New Saiki K Anime Drops Hilarious My Hero Academia Easter Egg

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K brought itself to an end sometime ago, but Netflix swooped in and brought it back for a fresh anime run with the new series, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened. The six episode series brings back fan favorites from the original run, and hilariously eased back into the swing of things pretty quickly. Saiki K’s irreverent tone allows the series to make hilarious fourth wall breaks without breaking the world of the series itself, and the newest series is no different with a fun shout out to fellow Shonen Jump series My Hero Academia.

In the second episode of Netflix’s revived take on the anime, Saiki’s limiter breaks and he begins to discover all sorts of new “useless” abilities that he has that continue to explode out of control. But one of these abilities has Matryoshka Dolls forming out of his hand — leading to a name drop to My Hero Academia.

You can see it in action below thanks to @chargebolts on Twitter, who has gone viral for pointing it out as it seems like not many fans have yet to experience the new Saiki K series for themselves. With it releasing just before the end of 2019, now fans have the perfect excuse to watch the new anime for themselves!

“isn’t this a plagiarized idea from my hero academia?” THIS IS SO FUNNY OH MY GOD ¥[*{*}€~€~€~&:&&3’dn SAIKI [+{*}*~€~ ⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/SNNgaSWLH8 — ً (@chargebolts) December 30, 2019

The English dub of the episode goes one step further with the namedrop of the Easter Egg as Saiki comments, “Isn’t this a rip-off of Momo from My Hero?” For those unfamiliar with the character, Momo Yaoyorozu’s ability allows her to create anything she desires out of the lipids in her body. This often leads to her creating Russian nesting dolls as a way to train her quirk even more in My Hero Academia.

If you have yet to catch The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened for yourself, you can currently find the six episode series now on Netflix. They describe it as such, “”High school student Kusuo Saiki has supernatural powers including telepathy, psychokinesis, fluoroscopy prediction and so on. The strongest power actually brings misery for him. Therefore he seals his superpowers when he is in front of others and tries not to stand out or get involved with people. But, for some reason, his friends, families and all living creatures always gathered around him then something unexpected happened.”

