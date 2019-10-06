Netflix’s The Dragon Prince Season 3 Premiere Date, Poster Revealed

Netflix’s The Dragon Prince returns this November. Today at New York Comic Con, The Dragon Prince creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond announced that the Wonderstorm-produced animated series will debut its third season on Netflix on November 22nd. Ehasz was the head writer for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Richmond was the game director behind Uncharted 3. Together they created Xadia, the world of The Dragon Prince. The series is a blend of classic high fantasy with a modern style and point of view. The story follows a band of young adventurers from opposing nations trying to stop those nations from resuming a long and deadly war.

The news came alongside a new synopsis and poster for the new season. You can find both below:

“The Netflix original animated series The Dragon Prince returns for a nine-episode third season on Nov. 22, 2019.

The new season opens as Callum and Rayla finally enter the magical land of Xadia, and begin the last and most dangerous leg of their journey to reunite Zym with his mother, The Dragon Queen. Meanwhile, Ezran returns to the kingdom of Katolis to take his place on the throne, only to be immediately pressured to go to war with Xadia. Lord Viren, who is imprisoned and desperate, begins to realize the power of his new ally – the mysterious Startouch elf, Aaravos.

In season three the series will reach its most epic heights yet. We will discover the wonders of Xadia, encounter heroes, old and new, and learn some previously untold history about how Zym ended up on this epic journey. Season three will introduce new iconic characters – good, evil, and of course layered and complicated. Long-held beliefs will be challenged, new magic will lead to incredible powers, and a momentous battle will be waged in the name of finally stopping a centuries-old conflict that has affected generations.

Season one of The Dragon Prince premiered on September 14, 2018, and immediately topped popularity lists across Rotten Tomatoes, Fandom, and Tumblr. It was quickly renewed for a second season, which premiered on Feb. 15, 2019. The Dragon Prince was a top ten digital original throughout its season runs, has captivated a large and passionate fan community and has been lauded for the diversity of its characters and deeply layered storytelling. Both seasons have a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series’ mix of action, adventure, and humor has attracted genre fans, families, teens, and animation fans of all ages.

The Dragon Prince is produced by Wonderstorm and led by co-creators Aaron Ehasz (head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond (game director of Uncharted 3).”

Are you excited about the return of The Dragon Prince? Let us know in the comments. The Dragon Prince returns on November 22nd.