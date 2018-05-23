‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals New Anime Project

Dragon Ball Super may have aired its finale this year, but that doesn’t mean Toei Animation is about to leave the series behind. These days, the company has a full division responsible for expanding Dragon Ball, and the group’s first project has finally been announced.

Are you ready for more Dragon Ball? Well, get ready because a new anime is coming for the series, and it is taking everyone by surprise.

Over on Twitter, the anime fandom began buzzing when a vetted Weekly Shonen Jump source revealed one of the magazine’s big announcements this week. If the latest report by Yonkou Productions is right — and it usually is — then Dragon Ball Heroes is getting an anime adaptation.

DBH’s Universe Survival and Prison Planet arcs that will be made into an RP Anime. The first episode’s pre-screening will take place on July 1 at Ion Lake Town. And although it’s a PR Anime they’ll mash a few episodes together in order to extend its length. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 17, 2018

Before you get too excited, there are some caveats you need to know. The anime is said to be a PR title, one used strictly to promote a separate title. In this case, the anime will be promoting the Dragon Ball Heroes video game and its latest arcs. The series will also be a short one with an undetermined episode count, so there is no telling how long the show will last or how it will debut.

As for its premiere, Dragon Ball Heroes will pre-screen its first episode this summer. The premiere is set to go live on July 1 at a Dragon Ball event in Ion Lake Town, so netizens are hoping the full series will drop during the summer season.

If you are curious about what this new anime will hold, then it will be worth checking out the latest missions of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The video game franchise is a popular one in Japan, and it is known for having elaborate story lines filled with non-canon material. Not only did the game do its own take on the ‘Universal Survival’ arc seen in Dragon Ball Super, but it’s latest saga has to do with Future Trunks. The new ‘Prison Planet’ follows a man named Fu who uses the Dragon Balls to summon one evil Saiyan, and he begins imprisoning all of Earth’s greatest warriors.

