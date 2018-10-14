New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Synopsis Reportedly Surfaces

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is closer than ever to its official release around the world, and a new synopsis for the film has appeared on a Columbian website promoting the film‘s release that potentially reveals the core plot of the film.

This synopsis is far from confirmed, and there may be details lost in translation, but if correct this new summary of the film gives fans the most concrete look at the film’s plot to date.

Read on only if you want to know because this is potentially the most “spoiler heavy” leak to date!

This is what it says with Google Translate pic.twitter.com/vIoVnunqro — ❄️Kim❄️ (@Kimalysong) October 14, 2018

As spotted by Twitter user @Kimalysong, the rumored synopsis on theater website Cine Columbia teases Freeza’s real involvement in the film, Broly’s reasons for being on Earth, and a much different origin tying in Vegeta and Broly more closely than ever!

The rumored synopsis loosely translates as such:

“41 years ago, the King of Planet Vegeta had a baby, who in a not far future, will become famous as the Saiyan Prince Vegeta. The King was so proud of his latent ability as the powerful warrior. At the same time, his loyal military right-hand Paragus, also had a baby called Broly. That baby had a potential even bigger than Prince Vegeta, so the jealous king sent him to a dark and far planet in a space capsule.

The furious Paragus betrayed King Vegeta and went after his beloved son, whom he found on a stormy planet. Paragus lost his only way back home when his spaceship crashed in the landing, so he and Broly remained alone for decades without hope. Presently on Earth, six Dragon Balls are stolen from Bulma’s laboratory by the resurrected Freeza, who wishes to make his ambitions come true.

Meanwhile, a patrol from Freeza’s army finds Paragus and Broly on the edge of the galaxy and takes them to Freeza, who creates a new and powerful battalion. Surprised by the highly trained battle power of Broly, Freeza ‘waves the bloody shirt’ of Paragus and goes to an arctic place on Earth where a Dragon Ball is detected.

Goku and Vegeta go as fast as possible to recover the Dragon Balls and face the new and permanent rival Freeza and the formidable Broly. The deadly battle barely starts but against Broly’s overwhelming power that evolves gradually during the battle, Goku and Vegeta find themselves being forced to go on the defensive.”

Fans will see if this synopsis pans out soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and Austraila and New Zealand in January. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are currently waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.