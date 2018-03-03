Is There A New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode Tonight?

Dragon Ball Super fans know the series is in the final two minutes of the Tournament of Power and the final episode of the series is quickly approaching soon after, so they were surprised to find out last week to see that the series had a one-week break.

But that’s not the case this week, as Dragon Ball Super Episode 129 is definitely going to be available March 4 in Japan, and tonight at 7:15 PM CST on Crunchyroll, FunimationNow, and VRV streaming services.

The series was off for a week as Fuji TV was highlighting the Tokyo Marathon in Dragon Ball Super‘s time slot, and the series is temporarily back before its next break on the week of March 11. Dragon Ball Super will unfortunately end after episode 131, and the release schedule of its final episodes is as follows:

March 4: Episode 129

March 11: Break

March 18: Episode 130

March 25: Episode 131

Fans have been especially anxious for Episode 129 as the series is set to debut Goku‘s final transformation in the series, a mastered Ultra Instinct, and get into the final phase of Goku and Jiren’s rematch. Episode 129 is titled “Transcending the Limit! Mastering the Ultra Instinct!!” and has already teased a new level of power for Goku.

The Weekly Shonen Jump preview for the episode teases this further with, “The Tournament of Power turns into a 1-on-1 fight between Goku and Jiren! The cornered Goku unconsciously unleashes his dormant power, rapidly increasing his battle power! He draws near to the ultimate fighting form, Ultra Instinct!”

Along with the subtitled releases from Japan, the English language broadcast is airing Episode 53 of the series tonight, which is especially great as the English dub makes it way through the fan-favorite Future Trunks arc.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

