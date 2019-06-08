The New Dragon Ball Super Movie Should Include Cooler

Freeza. Scourge of the universe. Killer of Krillin. Yes, Freeza is arguably the most recognizable villain of the Dragon Ball franchise. Responsible for the death of the Planet Vegeta, the tiny villain returned during the sequel series, Dragon Ball Super, as a villain first, then as an untrustworthy partner to the Saiyans during the Tournament of Power. With the re-introduction of this early Dragon Ball Z villain, there’s no better time than to bring in his brother, Cooler. While outside of the normal canon, the upcoming Dragon Ball Super film could be the best place for his arrival.

The “hook” of Cooler was twofold. Besides being an addition to the Freeza family, was that he had one additional transformation past his brother, to make a total of 5. When he was initially defeated in the fifth Dragon Ball Z movie, he subsequently returned in the sixth, now joining with the technological marvel, the Big Ghetti Star. This new alliance allowed Cooler to not just return from the dead, but also gain a new metallic body and power increase. It also gave Cooler the power to create multiple clones of himself to fight the Super Saiyan might of Goku and Vegeta.

Regardless of these two movies, Cooler, much like the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, was created outside of the main series’ continuity. As far as the main Dragon Ball Super series is concerned, Cooler doesn’t exist. This is why, following Broly’s debut, Cooler can be introduced as Freeza’s brother in the main continuity through a new movie dedicated to his arrival.

Freeza has been re-introduced to the series as a permanent fixture. Following the Tournament of Power, he was brought back to life and continues to threaten earth, as he did in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. By re-introducing Cooler and making him a threat not just to Earth, but to Freeza, you can create another unlikely alliance while keeping the alien despot as evil as he’s always been.

Much like Broly, Cooler could also be given a re-imagined back story that could add some much needed character development to the villain. Perhaps there’s a specific reason as to why Cooler hasn’t appeared in the series so far. Would he still be more powerful than Freeza at this point in the game?

Cooler did make a return in the “fan service” series Super Dragon Ball Heroes, albeit briefly. Having been brought back to life once again, Cooler manages to add a “Golden” transformation to his repertoire. While this return was a nice nod, SDBH is still outside of continuity, much like the movies that saw Cooler appear for the first time.

What do you think of the idea of Cooler returning for the next Dragon Ball Super movie?

