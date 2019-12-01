New Naruto Artwork Releases Ahead of Jump Festa

December has finally come in, and anime fans know what that means. The time has come for another Jump Festa to come around, and social media is eager for what announcements will come. Of course, Naruto is on the schedule as the franchise lives on with Boruto, and the anime teased fans of what’s to come with a set of brand-new posters.

Over on Twitter, the Jump Festa 2020 posters went live to the delight of fans. A total of four were shared, and they focus on everyone from Naruto to Boruto and even the Fourth Hokage.

As you can see above, the first poster puts its focus on Naruto and his father Minato. The pair are seen dressed in their Hokage robes which makes them look even more alike. With Minato smiling to the left, Naruto looks downright adorable as he huddles close to his father.

For the second poster, it focuses on Itachi and Sasuke which is sure to break hearts all over. To the left, the older Uchiha can be seen dressed in his Akatsuki robes while a genie Sasuke stands beside him. Clearly, the two are friendly in this photo, and it has prompted fans to wonder how the Uchiha might have done should the massacre not have happened.

The rest of the posters are sourced from the Boruto anime as the regular gang appears. Boruto is joined by Naruto and Sasuke. The colorful artwork has fans curious about what 2020 holds for the Hidden Leaf Village, and they are hoping it holds up to the franchise’s legacy.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.