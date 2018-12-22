New ‘Prince of Tennis’ Movie Shares First Poster

In addition to announced a new Prince of Tennis anime film adaptation at Jump Festa 2019, the film’s first poster has also been revealed.

You can check out the poster below:

The official website for “Ryouma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis” has launched. A teaser visual from Takeshi Konomi has also been revealed. The film is slated to premiere in Spring 2020 //t.co/0ZXiXFhWlQ pic.twitter.com/TufgOEw182 — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) December 22, 2018

Titled Ryoma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis, the new film will feature an original story that takes place in three-month span between The Prince of Tennis and its sequel, The New Prince of Tennis. The film is currently scheduled to open in Japan in 2020. So, if you’ve been waiting with bated breath for the next sports anime, or have loved Prince of Tennis for years and awaited its return, now is your time.

The Prince of Tennis was originally created by Takeshi Konom for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999. The series follows Ryoma Echizen, a tennis prodigy attending a private school known for its strong tennis players. He joins the school’s team by defeating a number of strong players, and his team decides to enter the National Middle School Tennis Championship as Ryoma slowly learns his own unique style of tennis.

It was later adapted into an anime series by Trans Arts, and ran for 178 episodes. The series was licensed by Viz Media and aired as part of Cartoon Network’s Toonami block in 2006. Several further anime, OVA, and film adaptations, and though the original manga has wrapped, sequels like The New Prince of Tennis continue to publish.

