‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Anime Special Shares New Preview Images

Yu Yu Hakusho is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a new OVA anime special releasing in Japan later this year. Adapting stories from the original manga never seen before, the series has released a new batch of preview images for the big special.

Joining a previously released batch of screens, these new images gives fans a better look at the upcoming OVA bringing back the anime in a cool way. You can check them out in full in the gallery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yu Yu Hakusho is currently releasing a new line of Blu-ray releases for the anniversary, and the new anime special will be bundled along with the fourth volume of the series releasing on October 26 in Japan. Fans in Japan will also be able to attend a specialty screening of the new special in theaters on October 6.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7528] Fans have been waiting for this new special ever since it was announced, and each new look at the series makes the wait much tougher. Covering two different stories, the OVA will adapt “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story revealing how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga which sees Yusuke and the gang try and solve a major terrorist crisis.

Produced by Studio Pierrot, who animated the original anime series as well, the OVA will feature the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei.

The special will be bundled along with the fourth volume of the series, which covers the Demon World Tournament. Previous releases included the Spirit Detective arc (the first 26 episodes) along with both movies, which shipped on July 27, the Dark Tournament arc, which shipped on August 28, and the third set includes the 28-episode Chapter Black arc, and is scheduled to release September 28 in Japan.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.