Nichijou: My Ordinary Life Reveals Full English Dub Cast

Funimation made a lot of anime fans happy when it confirmed that Nichijou: My Ordinary Life would be finally be getting an official English dub years after the series was first released outside of Japan. The cult hit will be releasing the complete series on home video soon, and the biggest draw of it is the debut of this full English dub. Now fans know which actors will be bringing the dub to life.

Scheduled for a release on July 23rd, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life will be getting a complete collection Blu-ray and DVD will run interested fans $45.49 USD. It compiles the series’ 26 episodes in both an English dub and its original Japanese with English subtitles. The packed English dub cast is as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

JadSaxton as Hakase Shinonome

Leah Clark as Mio Naganohara

Brittany Lauda as Mai Minakami

Monica Rial as Nano Shinonome

Anthony Bowling as Sakamoto

Morgan Garrett as YuukoAioi

Seth Magill as Koujirou Sasahara

Madeleine Morris as Misato Tachibana

Kyle Igneczi as Tsuyoshi Nakanojou

Tabitha Ray as Izumi Sakurai

Shawn Gann as Mr. Takasaki

Dallas Reid as Makoto Sakurai

Emily Neves as Mihoshi

Kara Edwards as Fe

Kathryn Taylor Rose as Weboshii

Kristen McGuire as Annaka

MaxeyWhitehead as Yoshino Naganohara

Stephen Fu as Kenzaburou Daiku

Francis Henry as Principal Shinonome

Charlie Campbell as Kousuke Oura

Lydia Mackay as Ms. Nakamura

Mark Stoddard as Mr. Tomioka

Hayden Daviau as Word-Time Narrator

Tyson Rinehart as Tanaka

Apphia Yu as Sekiguchi

Howard Wang as Ogi

Gregory Lush as Akagi

Derek Whitener as Chiyoda

Matt Shipman as Katashina

Alex Moore as Tsukiyono

Greg Ducle as King Albert

David Novinski as Dolph

Sterling Gafford as Male Soldier 8

Emi Lo as Princess Starla

Chuck Huber as Oguri Cap

Marissa Lenti as Yuuko’s Mom

Brian Mathis as Masaharu Egi

Nicole Endicott as Kimiko

Phillip Weber as Shinonome Narrator

Tyler Walker as Buddy

Terri Doty as Kiyoshi

Sarah Wiedenheft as Mitsuo

Zach Bolton as Policeman

Megan Shipman as Tamamura

Sonny Strait as Crow

Alison Viktorin as Biscuit 2

Kenny Green as Monk

Doug Jackson as Nakanojou’s Father

Erika Larsen as Pyon

Cris George as Captain

Bill Jenkins as Officer

Austin Tindle as Scholar

Originally created by Keiichi Arawi for Kadokawa’s Shonen Ace magazine in 2006, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life is a gag manga which follows the everyday lives of its characters without much focus on the story. The series was adapted into an anime running for 26 episodes, and has been licensed by Funimation for an English release.

Nichijou: My Ordinary Life is described as such, “Follow the adventures of three ordinary girls as they learn their most important lessons the hard way. Meanwhile, a pocket-sized professor makes life difficult for a robot who just wants to be normal. But normal is the last thing you can expect in a town where salmon falls from the sky. In fact, the only thing you can count on is your friends, but even they are totally weird.”