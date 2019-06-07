Nichijou: My Ordinary Life Reveals Full English Dub Cast

Funimation made a lot of anime fans happy when it confirmed that Nichijou: My Ordinary Life would be finally be getting an official English dub years after the series was first released outside of Japan. The cult hit will be releasing the complete series on home video soon, and the biggest draw of it is the debut of this full English dub. Now fans know which actors will be bringing the dub to life.
Scheduled for a release on July 23rd, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life will be getting a complete collection Blu-ray and DVD will run interested fans $45.49 USD. It compiles the series’ 26 episodes in both an English dub and its original Japanese with English subtitles. The packed English dub cast is as follows:
- JadSaxton as Hakase Shinonome
- Leah Clark as Mio Naganohara
- Brittany Lauda as Mai Minakami
- Monica Rial as Nano Shinonome
- Anthony Bowling as Sakamoto
- Morgan Garrett as YuukoAioi
- Seth Magill as Koujirou Sasahara
- Madeleine Morris as Misato Tachibana
- Kyle Igneczi as Tsuyoshi Nakanojou
- Tabitha Ray as Izumi Sakurai
- Shawn Gann as Mr. Takasaki
- Dallas Reid as Makoto Sakurai
- Emily Neves as Mihoshi
- Kara Edwards as Fe
- Kathryn Taylor Rose as Weboshii
- Kristen McGuire as Annaka
- MaxeyWhitehead as Yoshino Naganohara
- Stephen Fu as Kenzaburou Daiku
- Francis Henry as Principal Shinonome
- Charlie Campbell as Kousuke Oura
- Lydia Mackay as Ms. Nakamura
- Mark Stoddard as Mr. Tomioka
- Hayden Daviau as Word-Time Narrator
- Tyson Rinehart as Tanaka
- Apphia Yu as Sekiguchi
- Howard Wang as Ogi
- Gregory Lush as Akagi
- Derek Whitener as Chiyoda
- Matt Shipman as Katashina
- Alex Moore as Tsukiyono
- Greg Ducle as King Albert
- David Novinski as Dolph
- Sterling Gafford as Male Soldier 8
- Emi Lo as Princess Starla
- Chuck Huber as Oguri Cap
- Marissa Lenti as Yuuko’s Mom
- Brian Mathis as Masaharu Egi
- Nicole Endicott as Kimiko
- Phillip Weber as Shinonome Narrator
- Tyler Walker as Buddy
- Terri Doty as Kiyoshi
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Mitsuo
- Zach Bolton as Policeman
- Megan Shipman as Tamamura
- Sonny Strait as Crow
- Alison Viktorin as Biscuit 2
- Kenny Green as Monk
- Doug Jackson as Nakanojou’s Father
- Erika Larsen as Pyon
- Cris George as Captain
- Bill Jenkins as Officer
- Austin Tindle as Scholar
Originally created by Keiichi Arawi for Kadokawa’s Shonen Ace magazine in 2006, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life is a gag manga which follows the everyday lives of its characters without much focus on the story. The series was adapted into an anime running for 26 episodes, and has been licensed by Funimation for an English release.
Nichijou: My Ordinary Life is described as such, “Follow the adventures of three ordinary girls as they learn their most important lessons the hard way. Meanwhile, a pocket-sized professor makes life difficult for a robot who just wants to be normal. But normal is the last thing you can expect in a town where salmon falls from the sky. In fact, the only thing you can count on is your friends, but even they are totally weird.”