Nier: Automata Anime Drops First 2 Trailers

Nier: Automata is one of those franchises you can recognize at a glance. Yoko Taro, its director, and the rest of the IP's executives have turned the role-playing game into a top-selling machine. Of course, this meant fans were curious to learn an anime was in the works for Nier: Automata, and its first two trailers have been released.

The footage was shared over on Youtube courtesy of Aniplex, the company who is co-producing the anime with Square Enix. The series, which is titled Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, is currently set to debut in January 2023. Looking at the clips above and below, you can see the production committee has put a lot of work into the adaptation, and A-1 Pictures is taking its role in the project seriously.

Of course, fans knew Nier: Automata was looking to get in on the anime game for some time. During the game's fifth anniversary stream, Square Enix did confirm an adaptation was in the works. Now, we've learned this ambitious series will feature an entirely original story, and it will welcome Taro to its staff. The game's creator is penning the script for Nier: Automata Ver1.1a with director Ryouji Masuyama. As for its stars, 2B will be voiced by Yui Ishikawa while 9S is overseen by Tatsuki Hanae.

If you are not familiar with Nier: Automata, the game is a best-seller and can be played on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game's official synopsis can be read here for more details: "NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on. A war that could soon unveil a long forgotten truth of the world."

