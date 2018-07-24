Live-Action ‘Nisekoi’ Film Reveals Trailer, Poster

One of the most popular romantic comedies out there, Nisekoi, will soon be getting a big live-action adaptation. To celebrate this upcoming release, the film has released its first teaser trailer along with a cool set of dual posters.

While the dual posters capture the wild mood swings of the series, the teaser trailer for the film does the best to ease fans who were worried about a potentially subpar live-action anime film.

Nisekoi‘s live-action adaptation is currently scheduled to open December 21 in Japan. The film will be directed by Hayato Kawai. The cast includes Kento Nakajima as Raku Ichijo, Ayami Nakajo as Chitoge Kirisaki, Natsumi Ikema as Kosaka Onodera, Haruka Shimazaki as Marika Tachibana, Yuta Kishi as Shu Maiko, DAIGO as Claude, Marika Matsumoto as Kiyoko Hihara, Aono Kaede as Seshiro Tsugumi, and Hana Kawamura as Ruri Miyamoto.

For those unfamiliar with Nisekoi (Nisekoi: False Love outside of Japan), the series was originally created by Naoshi Komi. This story follows Raku, the son of a Yakuza leader, and Chitoge, the daughter of a rival gang, who must pretend to date while in public as the result of a secret meeting between their two gangs hoping to end their fighting. But Raku is still intent on learning the secret behind a locket he wears, and a promise he made on the locket to marry a girl he knew during childhood.

The series was first conceived as a one-shot in Shueisha’s Jump NEXT magazine before being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. VIZ Media licensed the series for an English language release in the West, and has since been collected into 25 volumes since its end in 2016. The series was adapted into an anime series by Shaft in 2014, and it’s 20 episode or so run is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Viz Media describes the series as such:

“It’s hate at first sight… rather, a knee-to-the-head at first sight when Raku Ichijo meets Chitoge Kirisaki! Unfortunately, Raku’s gangster father arranges a false love match with their rival’s daughter – who just so happens to be Chitoge! However, Raku’s searching for his childhood sweetheart from ten years ago, with a pendant around his neck as a memento, but he can’t even remember her name or face!”