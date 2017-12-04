‘One Piece’ Releases 20th Anniversary Character Artwork

It may be hard for fans to believe, but One Piece turned 20 this year. The long-running series stands as one of Japan’s most iconic exports, and Eiichiro Oda still has a lot more to do with the series. Now, a slew of special character posters have been released for One Piece, and fans are begging to get some high-def prints of the pieces.

Over on Reddit, one fan went through the trouble of gathering the One Piece art. The images, which can be seen below, all show some of Oda’s biggest characters dressed in blue to celebrate the series’ major milestone. The pictures were inked for commemorative merchandise, but fans would not mind if the artwork was released as posters as well.

Of course, Monkey D. Luffy heads up the individual pieces as he stands at One Piece’s protagonist. The rest of the pirate’s Straw Hat crew then follows as Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Franky, and Brook follow after their captain.

The crew members aren’t the only ones getting spotlighted by One Piece. Boa Hancock, Portgas D. Ace, Shanks, Vinsmoke Reiju, Buggy, Trafalgar Law, Sabo, and more all got their own celebration posters. However, there are a few notable characters missing from the list.

Fans were quick to point out that Jinbe was missing from the artwork line-up, and the character isn’t the only one. Audiences are questioning why guys like Kidd and Cavendish made the list before people like Carrot, but there is surely a method of Toei Animation’s madness.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, then you clearly have a bit to catch up on. The series was created by Eiichiro Oda and has since become one of Japan’s most iconic franchises ever created. The story follows a boy named Monkey D. Luffy as he embarks on a journey to become the King of the Pirates, but his Straw Hat Pirate family finds itself faced with some impossible challenges along the way. Luckily, the captain isn’t one to simply give up on his dreams when the waves get rocky.

