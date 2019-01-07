‘One Piece’ Explains How Luffy Survives His Assassin

One Piece has tried to kill Monkey D. Luffy time and again to no avail. While guys like Akainu have done their best to take out the captain, but the Straw Hat leader isn’t someone that can be defeated so easily. So, when a new assassin tried their hand at Luffy recently, fans were eager to see how he would avoid their attack — and it did not fail.

Over the weekend, One Piece went live with its latest episode, and it was there fans caught up with Luffy. These days, the hero isn’t doing so hot as he takes on Charlotte Katakuri in a brutal one-on-one match, but his state dwindled further when another one of Big Mom’s daughters showed up.

Flambe, one of Katakuri’s youngest sisters, decided it was time she got rid of the pest bugging her brother. To do this, she managed to hit Luffy with a silent blow dart that paralyzed his leg. The attack left Luffy open to some bone-cracking moves by Katakuri that had to hurt, and things didn’t look good when Flambe lined up her final shot.

After aiming a lethal dart at Luffy, the captain dug deep to pull out a power he could not call upon on command. At long last, the hero managed to use more of his Observation Haki to observe the world around him and essentially predict the future. In the same way Katakuri uses the Haki to dodge blows, Luffy was able to do the same as he moved out of dart’s way as it flew past. Naturally, the young girl was rather upset that her seemingly flawless plan was ruined, but that’s the thing about Luffy. When it comes down to it, there are few things the boy can do, and impossible just isn’t in his vocabulary.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.