‘One Piece’ Reveals A Major Weakness of Big Mom

The One Piece anime is currently making its way toward Sanji and Pudding’s wedding at the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc, and in order to get out alive Luffy and the Straw Hats are going to need to work together with Capone Bege, another of the Supernovas.

But what does Bege bring to the table other than manpower? It turns out he knows Big Mom’s weakness, one that will allow to open a brief window of her vulnerability in order to successfully take her out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bege reveals that the Tea Party for Sanji and Pudding is indeed the best time to take out Big Mom, and they’ll only have five seconds to do so. It turns out that at every tea party, Big Mom saves a seat for a special portrait of Mother Carmel right in front of her since it makes her happy.

But when the photo was damaged at a party, Big Mom unleashes her Conqueror’s Haki that knocked out everyone in the room. But what Bege noticed at this time as well is when that Big Mom knelt down, her knees were bleeding. This is a much different look than Bege has ever seen since her armored skin allows things such as bullets, cannons, and Brook’s blade to bounce right off of.

Damaging the picture will only make Big Mom weak for a few seconds, but Bege’s idea is to use the five seconds of time breaking Carmel’s photo would bring is to shoot her with a massive poison missile that Caesar promises will kill her.

Fans, as well as the Straw Hats, are just excited to know Big Mom isn’t invincible and there is definitely hope of escaping with their lives just yet.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.