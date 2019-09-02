One Piece Creator Explains One Baddie’s Secret Bounty

One Piece fans are down to do math whenever called upon, but they’re only going to solve problems for a specific reason. Time and again, the franchise’s growing bounties have made fans do math to calculate just how dangerous any given pirate is, and there are some characters will astronomical bounties. But there are some characters whose bounties have been kept secret, and creator Eiichiro Oda is opening up about one of them.

Recently, the creator behind One Piece hit up fans with new details about a certain villain’s worth. Oda sat down with a group of Japanese Youtubers to talk about the anime’s new film, and it was there he addressed Douglas Bullet’s worth.

According to fan-translator Sandman_AP, Oda opened up about Bullet and his prime villain status. According to the creator, the film’s staff decided to not reveal the exact bounty Bullet is carrying around. The figure was only alluded to as One Piece: Stampede confirmed the villain’s bounty is set at 100 million bellies.

Of course, fans should not be surprised by this huge figure. Douglas Bullet was once a child soldier, but he joined the Roger Pirates years ago. The pirate was then imprisoned in Impel Down for years before he took part in a mass escape, but Bullet was not done. After traveling with Gol D. Roger, Bullet learned what it took to be the Pirate King, and he wanted to get rid of some competition for good measure. It was for this reason Bullet decided to orchestrate the Pirates Expo in the new movie, and this devious plan is just one of the several reasons the villain’s bounty is so high.

