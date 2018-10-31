‘One Piece’ Sets Up A Deadly Encounter For [SPOILER]

One Piece isn't afraid to raise its stakes when need be, but the tries to keep life-or-death moments to a minimum. Yes, Monkey D. Luffy has done some stupidly dangerous things, but he comes out of them alright. However, the anime is about to put someone else in the hot seat, and there is zero guarantee they will make it out alive.

So, you've been warned! There are spoilers below for One Piece!

Recently, the show checked in on audiences with a new episode, and One Piece had lots to share. The update saw Luffy team up with Brulee after the pirate took a break from battling Big Mom's strongest son. As for Sanji, he was introduced to another one of the Yonko's sons, and Oven has got his eyes set on two people right now.

As you can see above, a preview for One Piece episode 860 has gone live, and it bodes very poorly for Bege Capone. The teaser sees the gangster being chased on the high seas, and he's not sure how to get himself out of the pickle.

The preview lays everything out easily and confirms Bege has been surrounded by a "great army".

"The cornered Bege now takes a big bet at the risk of his life," the preview teases.

While Bege is dealing with his situation, Chiffon has found herself in one as well. The girl is currently being held hostage by Oven, her vengeful older brother. The powerful pirate was wanting to kill Chiffon after he learned her role in a failed plan to assassinate Big Mom. His first blows were derailed by Sanji and Pound last week, but Chiffon may not be so lucky this time around. Her father is still around hoping to save his girl, and Oven is not going to let his rage go until someone is dead.

With a few lives in the balance, anime-only fans are anxious to learn what happens with Oven, but manga readers know who the fighter takes out in the end. It just so happens that Pound ends up on the wrong side of Oven's blade after he helps Chiffon escape and reunite with Bege. The couple manage to shake the army trailing them, leaving Pound at the mercy of his stepson. As far as fans know, Pound was killed during his final stand against Oven, and readers know the scene will be an emotional one to see on the small screen.

Are you feeling nervous about any of your favorite heroes' chances? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.