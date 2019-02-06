‘One Piece’ Preview Teases New Sulong Transformation

One Piece‘s latest episode finally brought the fateful fight between Luffy and Katakuri in the Mirror World to an end, and even with that problem solved Luffy’s found himself in more trouble as now he still has to not only escape from the Mirror World, but avoid the huge Charlotte Family army waiting to ambush him at Cacao Island.

Luckily, the end of the latest episode revealed the return of Pekoms who’s there to help Luffy escape. And the preview for the next episode kicks it up a notch by teasing his Sulong transformation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 872 of the series is titled “A Desperate Situation! The Iron-Tight Entrapment of Luffy!” as Luffy and Pekoms are stuck having to deal with the Charlotte Family. But the biggest tease in the next episode preview is Pekoms who seemingly undergoes a Sulong transformation of his own. As Carrot demonstrated just a few episodes ago, the Mink Tribe is able to transform into a powerful beast mode under the full moon.

This Sulong transformation enhances their strength and speed, but Carrot also noted many of the drawbacks to the form as well. The longer the fighter uses the Sulong transformation, the more they lose control of themselves. So it’s best it remains a last ditch effort. It’s certainly the case for Pekoms and Luffy’s situation now, so it makes a lot of sense that Pekoms would use the form as well.

Pekoms returned, though he tried to keep himself disguised, in order to save Luffy from the Mirror World after Pedro sacrificed his life to keep the Straw Hats safe. He showed up just as Luffy ran out of stamina, so he’s going to be the only one able to fight the Charlotte Family once he and Luffy leave the mirror. Sanji’s waiting to jump in to help too, but Pekoms is in imminent danger. Hopefully this Sulong transformation gives him a helpful edge.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.