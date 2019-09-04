One Piece Chart Breaks Down The Anime’s Longest Arcs

When it comes to One Piece, the anime isn’t afraid of length. The show has a whopping 900 episodes to its name, and the anime will only add more as the title carries on. These days, the Wano Country arc has set itself up to become one of the anime’s longest arcs, but it has some weighty competition.

After all, One Piece has a slew of arcs under its belt, and several of them are longer than you might think.

Recently, a fan took to Reddit to showcase how long each of the One Piece arcs are. The piece, which TheLlamaCat posted for fans, breaks down every arc one by one. So if you want to place your bets on the longest anime arc, you better do it now.

Okay, you’re done? That’s good because it turns. Out the longest One Piece arc is none other than the Dressrosa storyline.

According to the report, Dressrosa collected 118 episodes today which makes it the longest arc. It is followed up closely by Whole Cake Island which landed 95 episodes. These are two of the anime’s latter arcs, and its length makes sense to fans. As the show has gone on, One Piece has started tackling more complex arcs, and these two stories are no different.

Looking at the start of the anime, fans will see how much faster the anime moved along. The East Blue saga contains seven different arcs with the longest one running an easy 15 episodes. By the time the Alabasta saga came around, its longest arc came from the actual Alabast arc with 35 episodes.

Checking out the rest of the chart, another fact which One Piece fans might balk at would be the length of the Marineford arc. The Summit War saga remains a favorite with fans, and the Battle of Marineford is largely considered to be the anime’s best story yet. Even still, the arc topped out at only 31 episodes. Now, fans are curious to see how long the Wano arc will be compared to its predecessors, but most are expecting the story to be a long haul.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.