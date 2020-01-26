One Piece Teases Gold Roger’s Foretold Successor

One Piece fans know there is a premium on a certain treasure found by Gold Roger. The legend is the first and only captain to sail the entire world and make it to the poneglyph’s hidden island. Of course, there are plenty gunning to succeed Roger as the King of the Pirates, but it seems like there is one destined for the fate.

Not too long ago, fans were treated to a new episode of One Piece, and it was there they got an update on Roger. The chapter took place after the captain found his fabled treasure, and he returned to see King Neptune when a strange prophecy was foretold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The birthing is at hand! Our sovereign will soon be born and another, in a distant sea, the whales are delighted in anticipation of the day the two sovereigns shall meet again,”the voice shared.

“We have been waiting for so long. It is almost here and surely all will go well this time.”

Of course, it doesn’t take long for Roger to decode the message. After asking Neptune about his little girl, the captain says he believes the prophecy refers to her and another child who will succeed them to unite the Blue sea.

“I’m certain that voice was speaking the truth, someone will be born and eventually surpass us,” he said.

Of course, fans are curious about how this prophecy shakes out. Many agree the words were surely in reference to Luffy, the Straw Hat captain who has been tailing Roger for years. Now, it seems there is a definite successor coming down the line, and the only question is whether Luffy will be the one to take the title.

What do you make of this mysterious prophecy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series is still at the top of the sales list, and although some reports claim that honor might have gone to another series, One Piece is still going strong regardless.