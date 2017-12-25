New ‘One Piece’ Episode Puts Luffy Back Into Battle

The “Whole Cake Island” arc has been a fan-favorite of the One Piece anime, and after dishing out some new details about Sanji’s past in the most recent episode, the action is kicking into high gear once again.

Luffy and Nami have been imprisoned for a few episodes now, and now that they have been freed by Jinbe, Luffy is going on a rampage.

The next episode preview teases the climax of several of the fights going on. Big Mom versus Brook is about to reach its conclusion, Pedro and Baron Tamago’s fight is entering its next phase, and Luffy is going to tear through Big Mom’s crew in order to make his way to Sanji once again.

When he had last seen Sanji, Luffy had promised he’d wait for Sanji in a single spot and ever since he’s been imprisoned, he’s been wanting to get back there. Even going so far as to nearly rip off his arms in an effort to get back to that spot. And by the looks of the next episode preview, he’s going to push himself to an even further brink now that he can finally make his way back.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.